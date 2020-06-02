Smart Money Group LLC Takes $786,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,811,000 after buying an additional 259,208 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $123.90 and a 1 year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

