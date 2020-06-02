SmartCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.44 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $266,109.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,533.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.02498497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.02617710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00482449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00698121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00073316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00540844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

