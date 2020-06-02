SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.70

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 89839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCAY. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

