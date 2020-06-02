SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.70

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 89839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCAY. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

