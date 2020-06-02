Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 1st

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:SQM traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. 14,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQM. ValuEngine lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

