Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Sells $263,558.75 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 22,739,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,251,362. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

