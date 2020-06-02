SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534,366 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.92% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $505,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,811,000 after purchasing an additional 259,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.53. 8,581,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,572,194. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $123.90 and a 1 year high of $164.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

