SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,108.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,074,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. 29,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,417. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.