SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after buying an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after buying an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 350,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 82,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,017. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.