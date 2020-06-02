SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Boosted by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 221.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after buying an additional 161,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.17. 44,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,473. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

