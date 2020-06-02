Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Bogle Investment Management L P DE

Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 155.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,317 shares during the quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE owned 0.36% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

