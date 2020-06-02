SPINDLE One Day Volume Reaches $677.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. SPINDLE has a market cap of $428,518.64 and $677.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $20.33 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00818976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028542 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00170633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00189445 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

