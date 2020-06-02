SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 99,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,072. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.