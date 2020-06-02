Steem Market Cap Reaches $75.97 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002168 BTC on exchanges including RuDEX, HitBTC, Bithumb and GOPAX. Steem has a total market capitalization of $75.97 million and $6.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,550.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.77 or 0.02615395 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00656242 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000653 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 383,930,327 coins and its circulating supply is 366,956,233 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Binance, Bithumb and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.