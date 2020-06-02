Stellar Price Tops $0.0790 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $810.80 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Poloniex, C2CX and Kuna.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.02056925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00179926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126259 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,846 coins and its circulating supply is 20,263,129,140 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Huobi, BitMart, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Ovis, Kuna, Exmo, HitBTC, Stellarport, Poloniex, Indodax, Bittrex, Bitbns, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, ABCC, Stronghold, CoinEgg, Upbit, GOPAX, OTCBTC, C2CX, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Koineks, Kryptono, Binance, RippleFox, Kraken, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Liquid and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

