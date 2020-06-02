Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 12.8% Higher

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.30, 2,467,845 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 789,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

