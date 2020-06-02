Streamr One Day Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.51 or 0.04598036 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00053487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,327,435 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

