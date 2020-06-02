Streamr Trading Down 16.3% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $39.94 million and $1.11 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.20 or 0.04638299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 679,327,435 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.