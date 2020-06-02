Summit X LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,432. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.