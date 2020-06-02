Summit X LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.42. 153,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average of $192.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

