Summit X LLC Acquires 3,572 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 14,540,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,091,404. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

