Summit X LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265 shares of company stock worth $327,951 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,427.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,337.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,338.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

