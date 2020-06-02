Summit X LLC Acquires 573 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,243. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

