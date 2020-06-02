Summit X LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 709,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 26.6% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 15.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,249. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

