Summit X LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.23. 7,723,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

