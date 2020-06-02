Summit X LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,020 shares of company stock worth $2,447,446 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.49. 40,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

