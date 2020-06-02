Summit X LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.46. 366,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.