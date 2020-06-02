Summit X LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $8,996,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.