Summit X LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,726,950 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

