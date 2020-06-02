Summit X LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.08. 199,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

