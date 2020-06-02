Summit X LLC Has $678,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 94,174,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,332,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.94. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

