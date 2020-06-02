Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after buying an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,563 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 135,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

