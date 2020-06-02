Summit X LLC Purchases 3,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.19. 2,201,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.39 and its 200-day moving average is $303.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

