Summit X LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 466.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.08. 90,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,150. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

