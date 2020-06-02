Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit X LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 308.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.55. 1,079,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $123.90 and a 52-week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

