Summit X LLC Sells 395 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mellanox Technologies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,824 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4,032.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLNX shares. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

NASDAQ MLNX remained flat at $$124.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

