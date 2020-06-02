Summit X LLC Sells 82 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit X LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.46.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.39. 151,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.19 and its 200-day moving average is $302.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

