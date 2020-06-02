SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.35

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 85545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of $559.00 million and a P/E ratio of -16.51.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$450.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

