Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Acquires 60,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $376,800.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 4,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1,111.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

