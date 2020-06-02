Swarm City (SWT) One Day Volume Tops $3,562.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $283,406.96 and approximately $3,562.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

