Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $827,695.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,904.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at $63,317,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,576 shares of company stock worth $7,037,930 over the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Switch by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after buying an additional 930,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Switch by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,412,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Switch by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after buying an additional 1,675,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 1,029,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,697. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0294 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

