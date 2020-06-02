Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.06. Tata Motors shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 128,959 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 2.13.
About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.