Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $6.06

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.06. Tata Motors shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 128,959 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

