TCG Advisors LP Acquires 4,145 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

TCG Advisors LP raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. 5,074,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,643,889. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

