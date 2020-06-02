TCG Advisors LP Buys 1,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 199.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.70. 5,082,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.