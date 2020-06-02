TCG Advisors LP Buys 3,464 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,908,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,865,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,444. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $222.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

