TCG Advisors LP Has $1 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TCG Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

