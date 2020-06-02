TCG Advisors LP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TCG Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,925,252. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

