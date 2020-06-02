TCG Advisors LP Invests $2.58 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of TCG Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.96. 195,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

