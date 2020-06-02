TCG Advisors LP Purchases 122 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,985,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,403,000 after buying an additional 170,368 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 310.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 369,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

