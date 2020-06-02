TCG Advisors LP Sells 1,869 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCG Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 521,586 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

INTC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 11,040,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

