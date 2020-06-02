TCG Advisors LP Takes $253,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294 shares of company stock worth $367,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,433.13. 904,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,324.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,336.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

